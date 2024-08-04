Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

Double Louis d'Or 1786 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI Reverse Double Louis d'Or 1786 T Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Louis XVI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 396,032

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Louis XVI
  • Denomination Double Louis d'Or
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98199 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction GINZA - February 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Roma Numismatics - November 9, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Jean ELSEN - March 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 14, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
France Double Louis d'Or 1786 T at auction Florange - January 18, 2023
Seller Florange
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
