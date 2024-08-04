Double Louis d'Or 1786 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98199 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.

