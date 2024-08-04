France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Double Louis d'Or 1786 T. Nantes (France, Louis XVI)
Variety: Nantes
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,30 g
- Pure gold (0,4511 oz) 14,0301 g
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 396,032
Description
- Country France
- Period Louis XVI
- Denomination Double Louis d'Or
- Year 1786
- Ruler Louis XVI (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French Double Louis d'Or 1786 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Louis XVI struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98199 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place October 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1531 $
Price in auction currency 240000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
