Heller 1856 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
