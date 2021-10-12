Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Heller 1856 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse Heller 1856 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse Heller 1856 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Heller 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Bavaria Heller 1856 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Heller 1856 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

