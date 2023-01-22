1 Pfennig 1856 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (1)