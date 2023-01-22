Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1856 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1856 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Zöttl (3)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1856 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1856 at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1856 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1856 at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1856 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1856 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
