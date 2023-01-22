Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1856 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 13, 2006.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
