Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1855 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search