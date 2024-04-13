Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1854 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1854 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1854 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1854 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

