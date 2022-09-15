Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1853 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1853 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1853 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 280. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1853 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1853 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1853 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
