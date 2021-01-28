1 Pfennig 1850 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1562 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)