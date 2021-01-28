Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1850 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1850 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1850 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: Ars Time Company Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1562 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1850 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1850 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1850 at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
