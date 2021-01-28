Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1850 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1562 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
