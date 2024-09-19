Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

1 Pfennig 1849 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1849 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1849 - Coin Value - Bavaria, Ludwig I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5389 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 1 Pfennig 1849 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

