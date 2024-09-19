Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
1 Pfennig 1849 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5389 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search