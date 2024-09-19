1 Pfennig 1849 (Bavaria, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 1 Pfennig 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5389 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition UNC (1)